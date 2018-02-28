UCF police describe powder-throwing incident as 'LeBron James stunt'

ORLANDO, Fla. - In what was believed to be a prank, a man stood up and threw powder in a classroom at the University of Central Florida Wednesday morning, prompting a search on campus.

UCF police said shortly after 11 a.m. that they were looking for a man described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and wearing a red-and-white LeBron James Miami Heat jersey in connection with a suspicious incident.

The man is accused of standing up in a classroom he was not a student in and throwing powder in the air, according to authorities. Police later said the substance was powdered baby formula.

"We had an individual throw powder in one of the classrooms. We think it was going to be some type of stunt, like a LeBron James stunt, but unfortunately with the current threat situation the way it is our fire partners said we needed to treat it as a hazmat situation," UCF Police Chief Richard Beary said.

A student said the man yelled, “I’m taking my talents elsewhere. I’m going to Miami,” as he threw the powder.

In his early years as an NBA player, James was known for throwing chalk powder in the air toward the crowd before each game.

Police said shortly before noon that they were seeking an additional person of interest, who is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing a blue shirt. He had one white and one black backpack.

The search was taking place near the Business Administration I building, which was evacuated. An all-clear was issued at about 12:30 p.m.

Police said there was no imminent threat but students and staff members were asked to avoid the area.

Witnesses say the suspect is wearing this jersey. He is described as a 6'2, white male with blonde hair.



Please call 911 if spotted. pic.twitter.com/G5UCa4bXKt — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

