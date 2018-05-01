Clermont man spotted driving wrong way had medical episode, police say

A Ford escape driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 on Monday, April 30, 2018.

CLERMONT, Fla. - The man seen driving the wrong way on a busy Clermont road Monday morning was suffering from a medical episode and has no memory of the dangerous incident, Clermont police said after locating the man at his home.

The incident was captured on a Facebook video by Savanna Fox, 19, who was driving north on U.S. Highway 27 when she saw a white Ford Escape driving next to her in the southbound lanes, also driving north.

The video shows the man driving a white Ford Escape the wrong way on US Highway 27 from Citrus Tower North to Hooks Street, police said. When Fox pulled up next to the driver she and another citizen got out and tried to prevent him from continuing to drive the wrong way.

Citizens called police to the area after stopping the driver at the light, however when Clermont police arrived they were unable to find the vehicle in question.

Police later found the man at his Clermont home. Officers showed him the video of the incident and he has not memory of it, police sad.

The man told officers he arrived home Monday night and found a doctor's card in his wallet. He had no memory of that doctor's visit or that day, Clermont police said.

The driver told police he suffers from a medical condition and as a result sometimes suffers from "memory loss and acts differently." He told officers that when he has had these episodes in the past a family member or co-worker has been there to help him.

Police said the driver is 52 years old.

Police said that due to the man's condition he will have to be re-evaluated by the Department of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

"We appreciate the concern of the citizens of Clermont and please know that the issue has been addressed," officials with the Clermont Police Department said in a statement.

No criminal charges are being filed against the driver.

