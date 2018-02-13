WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in Sanel Saint Simon murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter.

Sanel Saint Simon, 46, is on trial in the 2014 death of Alexandria Chery.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their respective cases Monday after six days of testimony. Saint Simon did not take the stand.

Prosecutors say Saint Simon killed Chery and dumped her body. Chery's friends testified that Saint Simon killed her because she would not have a relationship with him.

Saint Simon could face the death penalty, if convicted.

