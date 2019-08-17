Coast Guard searches for missing boaters off Florida coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public's help as deputies search for missing boaters who didn't return from a fishing trip near Port Canaveral.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and United States Coast Guard are actively searching for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, who were last seen Friday around 11 a.m. departing the 300 Christopher Columbus boat ramp.

According to officials, McCluney and Walker are believed to have gone offshore about 30 miles and were expected to return around 6 p.m.

The boaters have not returned and authorities are asking anyone out on the water who has any information that can assist in locating them to please call the United States Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.

