Cocoa man wins battle against speeders

COCOA, Fla. - Four months after a Cocoa man was hit and killed by a motorist while mowing his lawn, one of his neighbors has succeeded in getting drivers to slow down.

In February, City of Cocoa Public Works crews put up a stop sign, which was met with mixed reviews, at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Clemson Drive.

"My ultimate concern, of course, is safety," said Warren McKee, who started a petition drive to spur Cocoa city leaders into action.

According to city records, they conducted a speed study and law enforcement crackdown along Michigan Avenue from February to March.

During that time, Cocoa police pulled over 97 vehicles, They issued 48 citations and gave out 49 warnings to drivers.

"I told them I'm not going to put up with it, and I'm not," said McKee.

On April 10, Cocoa city council members voted to install another stop sign at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Tulane Drive.

Council members even discussed other alternatives to slowing drivers down, which included installing a median down Michigan Avenue.

McKee said he's been in touch with the Department of Public Works, and he's currently discussing options for curtailing speeders and making his street safer.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.