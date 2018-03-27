Regina Hill's son pepper sprayed during violent arrest, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The son of Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested Sunday on multiple charges after initially being pulled over for driving more than 100 mph then running from a deputy and resisting arrest, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began around 4:30 a.m. when a deputy noticed a black BMW driving at least 100 mph and swerving between lanes on Old Winter Garden Road, according to the report. The deputy said he followed the vehicle into a parking lot at 343 North Ivey Lane and once he activated his patrol lights, the BMW reversed into the patrol vehicle.

The BMW stopped and Rakeem Hill, 30, opened the driver's side door and attempted to get out, prompting the deputy to draw his firearm and order Rakeem Hill to the ground, the report said.

Rakeem Hill replied, "For what, no" and began to run east on foot, according to authorities.

The deputy chased Rakeem Hill as he first ran east, then returned to the passenger's side of the BMW and dug in his pants pocket and under his shirt, then ran again, jumping over the roof of a vehicle in the parking lot before running east again, the affidavit said.

Deputies said Rakeem Hill tried to run into suite 6, but the people who were there shut the garage door to stop him from entering. The foot pursuit continued behind the businesses until Rakeem Hill reached a wooden fence that he could not jump over so he put his hands in the air, according to the report.

The deputy ordered Rakeem Hill to get on the ground but instead he looked from left to right before running again, this time around an abandoned vehicle and over the roof of another, officials said.

The report said the deputy was able to grab the back of Rakeem Hill's collar, but then he took off his shirt and continued running.

The deputy said he re-engaged Rakeem Hill and took him to the ground but Rakeem Hill flailed his arms so the deputy tried to pin him down, but the suspect pushed the deputy off.

The two struggled, with Rakeem Hill pushing and pulling at the deputy, according to the report, and the deputy responded by deploying his pepper spray, but the wind blew, causing the chemical to affect Rakeem Hill and the deputy.

Authorities said Rakeem Hill ran again and as the deputy was chasing him another officer arrived on scene and arrested him.

The deputy wrote in his report that his uniform ripped and his body worn camera was knocked off during the struggle.

A woman who was inside the vehicle during the initial traffic stop was not arrested. Deputies said they smelled burning marijuana and saw a clear plastic baggie with a green leafy substance on the passenger side of the vehicle where Rakeem Hill stopped and reached into his pocket.

That substance was determined to be 4.5 grams of marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said that after they performed checks, they found that the license plate on the BMW had been reported stolen on March 7, 2016 and that Rakeem Hill did not have a valid driver's license.

Rakeem Hill was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, destruction of evidence, resisting officer with violence, resisting officer without violence and two counts of petit theft. He was also issued citations for reckless driving, driving without a driver's license and improper backing, the report said.

News 6 has contacted Regina Hill's office for a request to comment on the arrest, this post will be updated when a reply is received. Regina Hill has represented District 5, which includes Parramore and parts of west Orlando, since taking office in 2013.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.