Commissioners approve $1 million contract to prevent flooding in Orlo Vista

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - With hurricane season less than a month away, Orange County Commissioners approved a contract Tuesday to allow an engineering company to prevent more flooding problem in the Orlo Vista area.

After Hurricane Irma in 2017, hundreds of people evacuated during the storm as rain overwhelmed retention ponds near homes.

Earlier this year, commissioners voted on accepting a $900,000 in grant money to try and prevent the flooding that left much of the Orlo Vista community underwater.

Recently, commissioners approved $1 million contract with Geosyntec Consultants, an engineering company assigned to excavate existing ponds in Orlo Vista down to an elevation of 62 feet.

The company is also set to lower and install piped connections between ponds to help convey water to the proposed pump station.

The contract is part of the Orlo Vista Flood Mitigation Project.

