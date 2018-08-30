Flagler takes closer look at possibility of 'sick building'

BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler County commissioners are expected to take a closer look at the results of tests taken at the County Operations Center building in Bunnell.

The discussion comes after Sheriff Rick Staly wrote a five-page letter saying the building was causing workers to get sick.

As a result, Staly removed all his employees from the building, along Moody Boulevard, in June after several fell ill with rashes and breathing problems.

Last month, a doctor delivered a report indicating no mold or toxins were found inside the building and it was safe.

Another expert was hired by Staly to provide a second opinion and is expected to report his findings during a workshop Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center.

