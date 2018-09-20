Competency hearing held after Orlando day care van death

ORLANDO, Fla. - A competency hearing is scheduled Thursday for a former day care worker who is accused of leaving a toddler in a hot van, resulting in his death.

Deborah St. Charles, 52, was charged with aggravated manslaughter in the Aug. 7 death of 3-year-old Myles Hill.

Investigators said St. Charles left Hill inside a van parked at the Little Miracles Academy. His body was found after being trapped inside for more than 11 hours.

A medical examiner ruled that Hill died of hypothermia due to environment exposure. His death was ruled an accident.

After St. Charles' arrest, her competency was called into question by the defense.

According to court records, St. Charles underwent a mental health evaluation in May, and in June a judge appointed experts to determine her sanity.

Thursday's competency hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.



