Competency hearing set for mom accused of killing 11-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman charged with murdering her 11-year-old daughter is scheduled to appear before an Orange County judge Wednesday.

The judge will decide whether Rosa Rivera, 28, is competent to stand trial.

Investigators said Rivera stabbed her daughter, Aleyda, 15 times on March 10 and drove her body to Winnie Palmer Hospital.

According to detectives, Rivera initially denied killing Aleyda, saying a man had stabbed her. Eventually, Rivera confessed to stabbing the girl because she "smiled different" and thought her daughter was having sex.

Rivera's relatives told detectives the victim had never been sexually abused.

Rivera was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and battery on a law enforcement officer after investigators say she punched a corrections officer at the Orange County Jail.

She entered a not guilty plea.

