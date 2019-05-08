Completion of I-4 Ultimate Project could be delayed by 8+ months, report shows

ORLANDO, Fla. - A contracted progress report shows the completion date of the I-4 Ultimate Project could be delayed by 266 days.

I-4 Mobility Partners said the completion date could be on Sept. 23, 2021.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the details in this progress report are subject to discussion.

FDOT is looking over the claim.

"No time extensions or financial considerations have been granted. While the claim is being reviewed, construction activities are continuing and the contractor is being held to the terms of the contract, which calls for completion in 2021," regional communications manager Steve Olson of FDOT said in an email to News 6.

Almost 60 percent of the work is done, according to the progress report.

The report lists several reasons for delays:

I-4 eastbound general use lanes in the area of Livingston Street

Under "I" revised column drainage

Bridge 225, Pier 12 Shaft No. 2 Void

Hurricane Irma

Two added tolling sites

MOT cumulative impacts

NCR cumulative impacts

Delayed opening of Bridge 266

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.