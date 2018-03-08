Concrete poured in Tinker Field History Plaza project

ORLANDO, Fla. - Workers on the Tinker Field History Plaza project took a crucial step toward its completion on Thursday.

Red clay-colored concrete was poured in the area that will represent the baseball diamond of the stadium that once stood for more than 100 years.

"Being able to preserve the history of this West Lakes community is monumental," District Five Commissioner Regina Hill said.

Tinker Field was first used for baseball in 1914. Over the years, the stadium was the spring training home for three Major League Baseball teams.

On March 6, 1964, the stadium hosted a speech by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his only visit to the Orlando area.

After more than a year of public input, design and research, the Orlando City Council approved the project in December 2016.

The History Plaza is expected to feature a historical timeline, monuments to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and baseball Hall of Famer Clark Griffith. It will also include refurbished original stadium seats and a redone entrance, a replica covered pavilion, vintage-style lighting and a state of Florida historical marker.

Officials said the cost of the project is $350,000. To offset some of the expenses, commemorative bricks have been made available for purchase.

The Tinker Field History Plaza is scheduled to be completed in late April.

