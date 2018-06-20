SeaWorld Orlando's new roller coaster Infinity Falls nears completion

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando gave an update on construction of its newest attraction during a behind-the-scenes tour on Wednesday.

Infinity Falls is an eight-passenger river raft ride set in an area simulating the rainforests of South America.

"This area looks distinctly different from the rest of SeaWorld and that's by design," senior director of theme park development Jeff Hornick said. "We want to be able to tell a freshwater and river message, as well as all of the fragile ecosystems around the world."

After boarding the attraction, developers said riders will be thrust into a Class IV rapids experience with a focus on conservation.

"They'll see jungle flamingos. They have two great long river rapids sections where they'll actually dip underneath these iconic arches and icons," Hornick said.

The ride will last more than four minutes and finishes with a 30-second vertical lift that leads to a 40-foot drop, which is the world's tallest on a river raft ride.

"You'll be able to ride it with your friends and family," Hornick said. "So, you'll be able to see everyone else's reactions and sometimes you'll get wet, sometimes you won't get wet."

The attraction is being built after SeaWorld saw an increase in sales last winter, but there are concerns among theme park experts that will carry over into the busy summer season.

"We think it's going to be a sure winner for us, especially during these hot summer months when we know this is going to be the best place to cool off and make a splash," Hornick said.

Testing for Infinity Falls is scheduled for the end of June and the ride is scheduled to open summer 2018. An official opening date hasn't been announced.



