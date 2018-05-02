What to know about SeaWorld's new Sesame Street-themed attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction for Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando -- the theme park's newest addition -- is underway and is expected to be finished by next year, company officials announced Wednesday.

The cartoon-themed portion of the park, which will be located where Happy Harbor currently stands, will allow guests to explore the beloved neighborhood as they stroll through Abby Cadabby's garden, visit Mr. Hooper's store, spend some time in Big Bird's nest and sit on the well-known 123 stoop.

Parkgoers will also get the chance to meet the rest of their favorite Sesame Street friends, including Elmo, Cookie Monster and Big Bird.

With the new attraction comes SeaWorld's first ever parade, which will feature Elmo, his friends and dancers each day.

Of course, the cartoon-themed addition will also bring new rides to the park, as well as wet and dry play areas and interactive activities for family members of all ages.

“We are excited to transport our guests into the colorful and creative world of Sesame Street through immersive theming, character interactions and interactive play,” SeaWorld Orlando president Jim Dean said. “Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando is an amazing addition to our park, providing more unique and memorable experiences for the entire family.”

Park officials said SeaWorld is partnering with Sesame Workshop, a nonprofit organization focused on educational opportunities for children, to make the attraction one that offers visitors the opportunity to make a connection.

“In partnering with Sesame Workshop, we are creating a land for guests to make an authentic connection that can only be found in hugging a furry friend or reading a book with Big Bird,” Amanda Trauger, the experience design manager for SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, said.

The new attraction is expected to make its debut spring 2019 and will be located at the south end of the park, according to SeaWorld officials.

