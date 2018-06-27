Convicted killer Bessman Okafor wants prosecutor removed from case

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County man convicted of murder could find out if the state attorney prosecuting him will be removed from his case.

A hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon in the case against Bessman Okafor.

Okafor was sentenced to death for the 2012 murder of Alex Zaldivar.

However, Okafor needs to be re-sentenced because the verdict was overturned after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled death sentences must be unanimous.

Defense attorneys have filed a motion requesting State Attorney Brad King be removed from the case. They allege King has a conflict of interest because he sits on a panel that decides funding for death penalty inmates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.