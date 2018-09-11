News

Partial roof collapse reported in house fire in Orange County

No word yet on any potential injuries

By Michelle Ganley - Graham Media Group

Photo courtesy a News 6 viewer (Sept 10, 2018).

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Fire officials are working to combat a blaze Monday night at a two-story house in the 4200 block of Conway Place Circle, where early reports indicate a roof has partially collapsed, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

At last check, heavy flames were still coming through the roof.

All fire crews have been moved to the exterior, for a defensive attack.

