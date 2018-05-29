Corrections officer accused of raping girl at Orlando detention center

ORLANDO, Fla. - A corrections officer was arrested on suspicion of raping a girl at the Juvenile Assessment and Detention Center in Orlando.

Marcus Leon James, 26, of Orlando, was arrested Monday on charges of sexual battery by a custodian on a victim younger than 12 and sexual misconduct by a corrections officer.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl said she and another inmate were cleaning several areas Sunday night when James told her to go into an office.

The girl said James sexually attacked her and told her if she let anyone know about the incident she would "never see the daylight again," the affidavit stated.

The girl said James brought her a McDouble hamburger from McDonald's after the attack, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officials said James denied the allegations during an interview.

"James was confronted with the facts of the case and explained the process of DNA.," the affidavit said. "James stated he did not wish to go to jail, but stated he did not 'rape' the victim."

James was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail.

