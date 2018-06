ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials from the Orlando Fire Department said a Corvette crashed into the window of an Orlando McDonald's early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at the McDonald's on 2504 South Orange Avenue, in Orlando's south of downtown, or SoDo district.

The crash caused minor structural damage, according to OFD officials. They said no injuries have been reported.

