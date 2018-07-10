Gunman robs country club, prompting standoff in The Villages, deputies say

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - A masked gunman who robbed a country club manager in The Villages early Tuesday is involved in a SWAT standoff in a nearby home, deputies said.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the robbery occurred around 1 a.m. at the Belle Glade Country Club on Moyer Loop.

Officials said the gunman robbed the manager, who was leaving the country club with the night deposit.

A struggle ensued, and the manager suffered some injuries, deputies said.

The gunman, who suffered minor injuries during the altercation, ran to the home of someone with whom he has a relationship, deputies said.

A man barricades himself inside a home in The Villages.

"The suspect has barricaded himself at residence in The Village of Belle Glade, please avoid this area," deputies posted on their Facebook page.

Officials said the gunman is alone in the home and a negotiator has been in contact with him.

"We're trying to end this peacefully," a sheriff's spokesman said. "If you live in the neighborhood, we're asking you to get out of the neighborhood. We do have places for you to go."

No other details have been released.

