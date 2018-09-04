HOUSE DIVIDED: Crane splits Baldwin Park home in half

BALDWIN PARK, Fla. - A crane split a Baldwin Park home in half Tuesday afternoon, crushing the top of the home.

The crane could be seen lying directly through the middle of the roof at the home on Lower Park Road around 1 p.m.

[WATCH ABOVE: News 6 streams live from outside home with crane through roof]

Video from the scene showed a truck that appeared to have been working on a construction job toppled over next to the home and the extended crane stuck in what looked like the second story of the home.

A woman who was near the home when News 6 arrived said she was visiting her daughter a couple houses down when the crane sliced through the home.

"I just heard a little 'boom boom' in the distance and I really did not think about it," BettyLou Hyatt said.

[PHOTOS: Crane splits house in half in Baldwin Park neighborhood]

Hyatt said it wasn't until her daughter received a picture of the house that she realized what the loud noise actually was.

She said she thinks the homeowners will also be shocked to see the damage, if they hadn't already. Officers said homeowners were aware of the incident.

"I just think they're gonna just be flabbergasted when they come home and bring their children home from school and see this house that's just been really destroyed, just in a split second," Hyatt said.

Officials said no one was inside the home when the crane fell. No one was injured in the incident.

Orlando Fire Department officials said the road in the immediate area was shut down as crews responded to the scene.

An officer from the Orlando Police Department said the construction company has to bring in two other cranes to lift the other up, and that it could be 3-4 hours before the crane is removed from the home.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

