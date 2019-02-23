Crash leaves 2 dead in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead after a crash involving a Spyder motorcycle and a pickup truck Friday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash at the intersection of Jason Street and Oak Ridge Road in Orange County just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials said the drivers of both the motorcycle and the truck were confirmed dead. Another person inside the truck was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

FHP is still investigating and has blocked off the road during their investigation.

