Crews battle large vehicle fire along I-75 South in Marion County

A vehicle fire along I-75 near mile marker 345. (Image: Florida DOT)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are working to put out a fire involving a large vehicle in Marion County.

Marion County firefighters were responding to the fire that appeared to be in a rest area along I-75 south near mile marker 345.

Large clouds of thick, dark-colored smoke could be seen as crews battled the flames.

It's unclear what type of vehicle was burning or what led to the fire.

Officials have not said whether the fire was impacting traffic.

No other details were immediately available.

