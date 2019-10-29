Florida man identified as ‘rock star' charged with DUI manslaughter

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Leesburg man identified as a ‘rock star' in court documents has been charged with DUI manslaughter, according to a Lake County arrest affidavit.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Oct. 16 in the area of State Road 27 and Little Harbor Pointe.

Leesburg police said when officers got to the scene they found Jeffrey Michael Borovy, 49, hiding behind a guardrail 100 yards from the scene.

Police said while Borovy was driving a Chevrolet Corvette he struck the rear of a Chevrolet Equinox and began to slide sideways.

Investigators said this caused the Equinox to roll and hit two other cars.

Borovy is accused of running from the scene after the crash, according to police.

Officers said they found a receipt from local bar in Leesburg cashed out at 9:33 p.m. in Borovy's pocket.

The bar said Borovy drank two fireball and four vodka drinks within 90 minutes, according to the arrest affidavit.

Borovy was also kicked out of the bar, according to court documents.

Court documents show an investigator could smell an extremely strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from Borovy.

Borovy's eyes were bloodshot and his speech made no sense, according to court documents. Investigators said around 4 a.m. on Oct. 27 the driver of the Equinox died from his injuries from the crash.

The cause of death was a result of complication of blunt force injury from the crash.



