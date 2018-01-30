Group hopes to curb Pine Hills gun violence with Operation Ceasefire

PINE HILLS, Fla. - The Central Florida Urban League will launch Operation Ceasefire: Pine Hills on Tuesday in an effort to curb gun violence.

The group said law enforcement officials, clergy and community leaders will be a part of a 2 p.m. announcement at the Experience Christian Center at 5329 Indian Hill Road.

"Operation Ceasefire is a community-led initiative meant to curb gun violence in Pine Hills through early intervention and mentoring that encompasses community leaders, social services and law enforcement," the group said in a news release.

After the announcement, the group will hold a community walk to Meadowbrook Middle School at 6000 North Lane.

"The Central Florida Urban League is committed to bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement," said Glenton Gilzean Jr., president and CEO of the Central Florida Urban League. "The ultimate goal of this initiative is to reduce gun violence by at least 30 percent over five years. This program is a coordinated effort to change the behavior of those most at-risk through positive reinforcement and a strong, visible support system."



Operation Ceasefire: Pine Hills will be rolled out in stages, beginning with monthly night walks.

"The goal of these walks is to monitor and foster greater engagement with individuals whom are most at-risk," CFUL said. "As the program is fully implemented, targeted individuals will receive personalized outreach from the CFUL Street Outreach team."

The group said participants will then be assigned a case manager and a mentor to work with them on improving their situation.

