Orlando father pleads for answers after son, friends go missing in Buffalo

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando family said they were frantically searching for answers on Tuesday, a day after their grandson was found alive outside a woman's home in Buffalo, New York, more than 1,200 miles away.

Jorge Oquendo told News 6 his son and his two friends took a road trip to Buffalo on Sunday, and he hasn't been able to contact them since then.

His son's 3-year-old son, Noelvyn, was found in a box outside a woman's home on Monday morning.

"I opened (the box) up, and I just happened to look down, and I see him starting to crawl out," said Lois Ausburger.

"It's hard for every single one of us," said Oquendo. "We're grateful that he's OK. Very grateful that he's OK. We're grateful for the lady that found him. May God bless her wherever she's at."

Miguel Valentin-Colon, his partner Nicole Merced and their friend Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred are all reported missing.

Buffalo police said they are investigating whether a burned-out vehicle may be connected to their disappearance.

They said two bodies were found inside, and they were burned so badly, it will take time to identify them.

Oquendo's ex-wife traveled to Buffalo as soon as they were notified their grandson had been found.

She's expected to meet with him for two hours on Wednesday.

Oquendo said she will likely have to wait until Oct. 9 for a custody hearing the Child Protective Services in New York.

In the meantime, he said they are waiting for answers.

"(It's) not only concern, but we are hurt. I'm scared. I'm scared and I'm hurt," he said. "We have mixed emotions because we don't know anything that's going on."



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.