Cross stolen from Caylee Anthony memorial site -- again

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new tribute to Caylee Anthony will soon be on its way to Orange County.

A Sarasota man is making a handmade cross after the previous one was stolen from the spot where her body was found.

Wally Goodnough put the first cross up for the toddler in 2011. However, that cross was stolen, as well as two replacements.

Goodnough has now built a fourth cross to replace the most recently stolen tribute. He plans on delivering it to the memorial site along Suburban Drive.

Anthony's body was found in some woods in 2008, months after she disappeared.

The 2-year-old's mother, Casey Anthony, was found not guilty of murdering her during a 2011 trial.





