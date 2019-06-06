D-Day plane flies in Titusville on 75th anniversary of invasion

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An historic aircraft took flight over Titusville on Thursday as veterans gathered to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The Valiant Air Command Warbird Air Museum organized the event involving their Douglas C-47 Skytrain "Tico Belle," which flew multiple missions on D-Day and was active throughout World War II.

"This is certainly an instrument for the defense of freedom," volunteer Ron Davis said. "She flew two missions on the sixth of June, delivering paratroopers and a third one towing a glider."

The flight brought up memories for World War II veteran Joseph Reus, who was a prisoner of war when the D-Day invasion began.

"The camp was overjoyed, because we figured the war was going to end and our people will overrun them," Reus said.

D-Day was considered a turning point in the war, which helped allied forces gain a foothold in Nazi-occupied western Europe.

As the world marks 75 years, organizers at the museum invited everyone to visit and take photographs of the "Tico Belle," which remains on display most of the year.

