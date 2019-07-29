Dad and 4-year-old son escape house fire believed to be caused by lightning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with Orange County Fire Rescue said a father and his 4-year-old son escaped a house fire believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

The fire broke out during a storm in the 1900 block of Scranton Avenue in Orlando.

The house is just west of State Road 420 and about a half-mile north of State Road 50.

Officials with OCFR said the dad and his son were not injured in the incident.

The father and son have been displaced after the fire, according to OCFR.

#workingfire #UPDATE 1913 Scranton Ave. #lightning is believed to be the cause. Dad and 4-year-old son escaped home after fire broke out during storm. Neither were injured. Fire contained to rear of mobile home. Family displaced. #weather @NWSMelbourne pic.twitter.com/ulHR95MSpe — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 29, 2019

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

