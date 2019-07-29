News

Dad and 4-year-old son escape house fire believed to be caused by lightning

Fire broke out during a storm in the 1900 block of Scranton Avenue in Orlando

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with Orange County Fire Rescue said a father and his 4-year-old son escaped a house fire believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

The fire broke out during a storm in the 1900 block of Scranton Avenue in Orlando.

The house is just west of State Road 420 and about a half-mile north of State Road 50.

Officials with OCFR said the dad and his son were not injured in the incident.

The father and son have been displaced after the fire, according to OCFR.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

