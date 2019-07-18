Daytona police give update on search for person of interest in fatal shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update on the search for a 17-year-old considered a person of interest in a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Police have been searching for Kevin Stokes in connection with the July 9 shooting at the corner of Weaver Street and Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard that left 19-year-old Daemon Carn dead, according to authorities.

[PREVIOUS: Daytona police: Shootings caused by groups fighting over rap music, drugs | Shooting leads to homicide investigation in Daytona Beach, police say]

The shooting took place amid a rash of shootings throughout the area, and police said all were believed to be related and that conflicting groups fighting over drugs and rap music are to blame.

Investigators said Carn was killed after people in another vehicle chased him. Carn ran from his car before three masked men opened fire, killing him, police said.

Since then, police have offered a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of Stokes, who is known to law enforcement officers.

“He’s known to carry guns and shoot. He’s a typical street thug, doesn't care anything about human life,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said.

A pregnant woman was injured in a shooting the same night on North Nova Road, police said. In total, six shootings were reported in the city during a 48-hour period, officials said, which prompted the chief to launch a task force.

“We’re not going to tolerate this in Daytona Beach. We refuse to tolerate that. We have zero tolerance for gun violence, any kind of gun crimes, and if you do that in the city, we’re gonna come after you. It’s as simple as that,” Capri said.

He said most of the people who are involved have been identified and that several people have been arrested and arrest warrants have been signed for the others.

The chief is expected to give an update on the search for Stokes in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Stokes' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

