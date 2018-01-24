DCF revokes license of Orlando day care after boy's hot van death

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Department of Children and Families has revoked the license of an Orlando day care where a boy died last year after being forgotten in a van for hours on an August day that reached 93 degrees.

Both locations of Little Miracles Academy have been shut down since days after 3-year-old Myles Hill was found dead in one of the facility's vans around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.

In its report, DCF cited several "egregious violations of the law," including the lack of child car seats in the van, the fact that Myles was marked as present even though he never made it inside the day care, the excessive number of children transported in the van and the fact that the day care staff did not immediately notify DCF about the boy's death.

"Myles K. Hill was marked 'present' at (Little Miracles Academy II) when he was clearly not at that facility, and left to die unattended in the back of the minivan at (Little Miracles Academy I) on a hot August day," DCF wrote in its report.

In addition to the license revocations, both day care locations will also be fined $2,750, the report said.

Deborah St. Charles, the woman who authorities say was driving the day care van the day Myles died, has been charged with manslaughter. She was in court Wednesday morning and a judge ruled that she could be released on bond.

