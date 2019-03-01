Deadly multivehicle crash shuts down SR 50 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving multiple vehicles has killed one person and shut down a road in Lake County, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred at 1:35 p.m. on State Road 50 and Taylor Street. S.R. 50 is shut down in the area of the crash.

Troopers said one person has been pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

