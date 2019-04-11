News

2 found dead in Audubon Park home, police say

Investigation underway at Finch Street home

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police detectives on Thursday were at a home in Audubon Park where officials confirmed they are investigating the deaths of two people.

Police said two bodies were found during a well-being check in the home located in the 3500 block of Finch Street near Teal Street. Gunshots were reported at the home around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Neighbors told News 6 they believe a man and a woman live at the home.

