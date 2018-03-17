Death investigation underway at bar, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway at a bar Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. Friday to the Mezcal Bar at 2346 W. Oak Ridge Road regarding a report of gunshots inside the bar.

Officials said deputies found a male and female victim in the bar suffering from gunshot wounds.

Orange County Fire Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the victims dead, officials said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

