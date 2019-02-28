Death of 9-year-old girl in Orlando under investigation, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The death of a 9-year-old girl Wednesday night is under investigation, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The girl's cause of death is unknown.

Police said they were called to The Place on Millennia Boulevard Apartment Homes around 10:15 p.m. and transported the girl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sky 6 video on Thursday showed crime scene tape and patrol vehicles at the complex.

A death investigation is underway.

No other details were immediately available.

