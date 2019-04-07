Decomposed body found near Cady Way Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of Cady Way Trail near Forsyth Road on Sunday.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies told News 6 they found what appeared to be a decomposed body back behind a wooded area. Jonathan Arias said he and his family use the trails nearby pretty often, like many people who live nearby.

"I’m actually concerned now, walking all the time with my children, so to me, it’s a big deal," said Arias.

Right now, deputies haven’t released a whole lot about the person found dead here. They’re only saying because the body is so decomposed, they can’t release much more. Many residents say they want to see more security here.

"You’ve got all kinds of businesses near here, so there should be cameras all over I would say so," said Arias.

We watched today as many bicyclists rode by this trail wanting answers.

"Knowing that something like this can happen at any time, it’s actually raised some concern about walking during the day," said Arias.

We have questions out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and we’ll bring you what we learn on News 6 at 11 and clickorlando.com.

