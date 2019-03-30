DeLand city leaders break ground on new crisis shelter

DeLand, Fla. - City and county leaders in DeLand broke ground Saturday for their crisis shelter and day services center.

The shelter, named “The Bridge,” will serve West Volusia’s homeless population and will also be used as West Volusia’s cold weather shelter.

“Saturday’s groundbreaking is a result of a dream that began in 2016 as the City of DeLand led a cooperative effort between the Neighborhood Center of West Volusia, Volusia County, all West Volusia cities, churches, businesses and civic groups to find a solution for homelessness in our region,” said Chris Graham, community information specialist in a news release.

According to a news release the 6,300-square-foot space will have 30 crisis center beds, and a communal dining area with a commercial kitchen. The shelter will also offer showers, offices and space to provide coordinated entry and case management, mental health and drug abuse counseling, job counseling, medical care, haircuts, showers and laundry.

The center’s goal will be to transition people from the shelter to housing within 30-90 days.

“Today’s groundbreaking is a testament to the hard work by all involved and proves that if we work together anything is possible,” said Mayor Robert F. Apgar.

The Bridge will be located behind the Neighborhood Center of West Volusia at 421 South Palmetto Ave.

Volusia County will be funding the construction of the Bridge, while all West Volusia cities, numerous businesses, churches and stakeholders have committed for at least five years to fund operations.

The Bridge is expected to open in 2020.

