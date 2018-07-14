Deputies ask for help identifying body found near Orlando Walgreens

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying a body found in a retention pond Monday.

Deputies said they found a deceased man in the retention pond behind the Walgreens at 13989 Landstar Blvd. in Orlando on July 9. The body was in an "obvious state of decomposition," according to a news release.

The release said the man is believed to have been between 20 and 40 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 200 pounds. Authorities said he was discovered wearing a dark T-shirt, dark blue skinny jeans and black Nike sneakers.

The man's cause of death has yet to be determined. Anyone with information is asked to call OCSO at 407-836-4357.

