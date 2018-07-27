Deputies investigate deadly 7-Eleven shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A person was shot to death Thursday night at a 7-Eleven, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators are in the area of Exchange Drive and West Landstreet Road in Orlando, looking into the circumstances.

The Sheriff’s Office said the call reporting the incident came in just before 10 p.m.

As of just before 11 p.m., the 7-Eleven was still blocked off with crime tape.

