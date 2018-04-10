Deputies launch homicide investigation after woman's body found in Webster

WEBSTER, Fla. - Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify a woman who was killed.

The active homicide investigation is underway in the area of County Road 711, just north of State Road 50, in Webster.

Deputies didn’t say how the woman died, but confirmed that “signs of violence” were found, according to a statement on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The victim was white, between the ages of 40 and 60, 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed about 180 pounds, deputies said.

She had long, wavy auburn and gray hair that fell past her shoulders, and light brown eyes.

The woman didn’t have any teeth, and did not have any visible tattoos or scars, the statement said.

She may have been a smoker, and wore a one-piece, form-fitting black unitard with shoulder straps, a lace top and full-length leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

