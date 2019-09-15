Deputies look for woman and four children who went missing

OCOEE, Fla. - Authorities are asking for the public's help after a woman and her four children went missing.

Deputies believe the children and their mother could be endangered.

Casei Jones, 32, and her four children Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1, were last seen six weeks ago in the Ocala area.

According to authorities Casei Jones' family and friends have not seen or heard from her during those six weeks and are concerned for her well-being.

Officials tell News 6 that Jones may be driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with Florida tag 91SEJ.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.

