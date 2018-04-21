Report: Marion school shooter put on vest, gloves in bathroom before opening fire

OCALA, Fla. - A newly released report sheds light on what led a 19-year-old former student to carry out a shooting Friday at a high school near Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Sky Bouche told investigators he wanted to ignite fear among the students when he left his home in Citrus County Friday morning and entered Forest High School carrying a shotgun in a guitar case that he would later use to shoot a 17-year-old student.

More News Headlines

[PREVIOUS: Forest High School shooting suspect ID'd as former student, sheriff says]

Bouche drove his mother's gray 2006 Nissan SUV onto the school property before he went inside during the busy morning hours of the school day and entered a bathroom, where deputies said he armed himself with a tactical vest and gloves and took the shotgun out of the guitar case, according to the report.

The former student told investigators he then walked out of the bathroom and passed a female student who didn't notice him walk by, so he fired a round into a door and struck the 17-year-old boy in the ankle, the report said. Bouche then dropped the gun and surrendered, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He was taken down by the school resource deputy within three minutes of firing the gun, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said.

While in custody, Bouche told deputies he had originally planned to carry out a shooting on Friday the 13th but changed his mind, according to the report. He said he later began having nightmares, which led him to carry out the shooting Friday.

[WATCH ABOVE: Marion County school shooting suspect makes first court appearance]

Bouche also told deputies he felt he had been ignored and that he wanted to go to jail. He said he had researched church shootings and felt they got no attention in the media and that school shootings get more publicity, the report said. He told deputies his internet searches on both kinds of shootings motivated his decision to open fire at Forest High School, investigators said.

The suspect also said he "could potentially carry out another shooting in the future," according to the report.

Deputies said Bouche told investigators he did not intend to kill anyone in Friday's shooting. The injured student is being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff said.

The teen victim told deputies he was glad it was him and not his friends who were injured.

Woods commended the school resource deputy for taking Bouche down after hearing the gunfire and the teachers and students for following the proper protocol during the incident.

Bouche is charged with possession of a short-barreled shotgun, interference in school function, armed trespassing on school property, possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed firearm, culpable negligence and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the report.

He was denied bail during his first appearance before a judge Saturday morning. He is being held in the Marion County Jail and is set to appear in court again May 22.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.