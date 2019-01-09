Deputies release sketch of suspect sought in pizza delivery carjackings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have released a composite sketch of one of two men wanted in the carjacking pizza delivery drivers in Orange County.

Investigators say the robber, along with another man, carjacked drivers delivering Papa John's pizzas on Dec.16 and Dec 23.

Both crimes happened near Balboa Drive and Pine Hills Road.

In the first incident, the victim went to a home to deliver a pizza and when he arrived, a man in his 20s wearing a gray hoodie was waiting in the driveway so the victim left his vehicle running, according to the report.

The man gave the victim $20 for the pizza then as the victim was going to leave, the man asked him to come back so he could provide a tip. When the victim turned around, the man pepper-sprayed him in the face, deputies said.

Another man who had been behind a bush then came running toward the victim while holding a black gun and demanded that the victim hand over his cash, according to authorities.

Deputies said the two men then fled in the victim's blue Toyota Camry.

Days later, deputies said another Papa John's delivery driver was carjacked. The victim went to a residence on Santa Barbara Road and approached a young man or possibly a teen standing outside.

The man asked to see the pizza and when the victim opened the box and shone his light on it, the man pepper sprayed him in the face, according to the report.

Deputies said as the victim was on the ground, someone took his keys and another man kicked him in the head. The men took the victim's 2002 Buick, according to the report.

Deputies say the culprits are between 16 and 20 years old and were armed with guns and pepper spray.

After the robbery and carjacking, investigators say the carjackers left the vehicles in a nearby apartment complex.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.