Deputies respond to officer-involved shooting near Florida Mall

Orlando police said an MBI agent was involved in shooting

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said a Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation agent was involved in an officer-involved shooting near the Florida Mall.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have responded to the scene at the Target parking lot near the mall.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

