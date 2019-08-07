Deputies search for gunman after teen shot at Orange County apartments

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for the person or persons who shot a 17-year-old boy at an Orlando area apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the Fusion Apartments on Silkwood Circle at 6:30 p.m.

They said the teenager suffered injuries that were not life threatening, but he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

News 6 saw OCSO investigators looking at what appeared to be surveillance video on a large television screen inside the complex clubhouse.

"I thought it was a joke -- the kids had tape up, and they were playing around with it," said Kurt Harvey, a resident of the complex.

He said he walked out of his apartment to find crime scene tape up and OCSO patrol cars in the parking lot.

"I was going to bring my grandkids down for the family night out, but I was cooking at the moment, so I never had time," he said.

He and other residents said that family night out was supposed to happen at the complex pool. They said it was supposed to bring together the people who lived here with deputies.

Instead, Harvey said he was going back inside his apartment and locking the front door.

"Wow. Wow. This is bad," he said. "The police were right here, and it still happened."

If you have any information that can help OCSO deputies find the person or people responsible, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.