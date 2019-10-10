Deputies search for man accused of hitting bus driver in face in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for the man accused of hitting a Lynx bus driver in the face in Kissimmee back in September.

The Sheriff's Office said around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 22, a man exited a bus at Pleasant Hill Road and Pineridge Circle.

Investigators said as the man exited the bus, he shook the driver's hand and proceeded to hit the driver in the face.

Deputies said he ran from the scene.

The Sheriff's Office shared photos of the man.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.



