Deputies search for masked men in armed robbery at Orlando gas station

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are searching for two masked men caught on camera during an armed robbery Friday at a Chevron gas station, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the two men, believed to be Hispanic and ranging from 18 to 25 years in age, were both armed when they entered the Chevron at 7090 Aloma Road at 7 a.m. and demanded cash from the man working at the register.

Surveillance footage from shows one of the men wearing a "Jason" mask like the one worn in the "Friday the 13th" movies. The other man was wearing a clown mask when he entered the store, deputies said.

Both men fled in a gold Jaguar after the clerk handed over the money, the Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured in the incident.

Deputies also released photos of men believed to be the suspects without masks.

Photos courtesy of OCSO

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

