Deputies search overnight for missing St. Cloud mother

ST. CLOUD, Fla - Investigators with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office brought in generator-powered lights overnight to help in their search for a missing mother.

Deputies 'won't leave any stone unturned' in search for missing St. Cloud woman

They said 33-year-old Nicole Montalvo was last seen on Monday afternoon when she dropped off her son at the home of the child's grandparents and her estranged husband.

"This is totally unlike her," said Maj. Jacob Ruiz, with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Ruiz said Montalvo's cellphone has been turned off, and her car was found abandoned 8 miles away on Big Sky Boulevard.

"She disappeared out of the blue here on Monday night. (There's) no trace of any communication with anybody," Ruiz said. "She didn’t go to school the next day to pick up her son. That’s completely out of character for her."

On Thursday night, OCSO brought their mobile command center to the home on Hixon Road in St. Cloud, where she was last seen.

Lights illuminated the rear of a detached shed, where deputies were seen earlier in the day with shovels.

Ruiz said deputies plan to search the entire 5 acres of land, which includes trailers, ponds and a large wooded area.

They're asking anyone with information to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at (407) 348-1100.



