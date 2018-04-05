Deputies seek 'armed and dangerous' man in Sumter County shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Sumter County are looking for a person of interest in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Someone called 911 at 3 p.m. and said that a man had been shot, but refused to provide further details, according to a news release.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene of the shooting, they were able to get a description of a person of interest, identified as 20-year-old Jacob McCormic.

Witnesses said McCormic fled from the area on foot and, as of 8 p.m., deputies are searching for him, according to authorities.

Deputies said McCormic is believed to be armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimeline by calling 800-423-TIPS (8477).

The victim's condition and the location of the shooting were not immediately released.

