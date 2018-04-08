Body of missing Brevard kayaker found in Mosquito Lagoon, deputies say

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - The body of a kayaker who was reported missing Saturday has been found, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the captain of a charter boat found 53-year-old Scott Kemper's body Sunday morning in the Mosquito Lagoon.

Kemper's loved ones told authorities that Kemper hadn't been seen since around noon Friday before he left his home in Port St. John to go kayaking.

Authorities said Kemper is believed to have used his 16-foot beige Tarpon brand kayak at Haulover Canal in Mims.

Kemper's silver 2006 Toyota Scion was found near the canal Saturday with the kayak missing from it and all kayak straps inside the car, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office said crews searched the area Saturday from both the air and water, but had not located Kemper's body.

A friend of Kemper's called News 6 Sunday and said he was worried about Kemper because he was a local musician and missed one of his shows this weekend in Brevard. The man said that was very unusual for Kemper, since he never missed a show.

He said Kemper was a great person and friend, adding that the missing man often took him to the Orlando area for his cancer treatments.

The Sheriff's Office offered its condolences Sunday afternoon.

"Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family and friends as well as our appreciation to our community who offered their assistance in locating Mr. Kemper," sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Crews were still working to recover Kemper's body Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

