2 shot, 1 fatally, outside McDonald's in Orange County

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A person was shot and killed and another was critically injured early Thursday at a McDonald's in Orange County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 12:14 a.m. at 1446 N. Pine Hills Road.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a witness said he drove his brother, whose age has not been released, to meet someone at the restaurant.

Deputies said several shots were fired, and the witness's brother was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A man who works at a nearby laundromat said he heard five or six gunshots and took cover.

"I went behind the second washer and stood my ground," the man said. "I didn't want to catch no stray bullet."

Deputies said another victim arrived at ORMC with a gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: investigators have cones next to bullet casing behind McDonald’s @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/aNj8DBecvO

— Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) April 25, 2019

